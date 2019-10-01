Barclays Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €47.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTL. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.20 ($59.53).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

