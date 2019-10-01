Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Down 6.7%

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 331,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale industries, and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

