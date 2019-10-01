Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $94.11

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and traded as high as $98.38. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $96.71, with a volume of 985,035 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. CSFB upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$115.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$106.17.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.48.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.8179764 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Philip Orsino bought 10,000 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$91.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$917,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,877,500.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.