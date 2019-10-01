Babcock International Group (BAB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Babcock International Group (LON: BAB) recently:

9/25/2019 – Babcock International Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 561 ($7.33) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 461 ($6.02).

9/25/2019 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

9/25/2019 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/13/2019 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/12/2019 – Babcock International Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/12/2019 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

BAB traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 548 ($7.16). 907,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 514.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 494.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. Babcock International Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 732.60 ($9.57).

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £22,150 ($28,942.90).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

