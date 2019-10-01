AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Up 8.4%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) shot up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.65, 185,549 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 176,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZRX. National Securities began coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

