Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Axis Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Axis Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Axis Capital to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

NYSE:AXS opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

