Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $22,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,476 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 40,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,022,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 44,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

