AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,279,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,597 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $26,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 38.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 118.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 1,837.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $125,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.20. 52,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on AXA Equitable and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

