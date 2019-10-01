Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.14.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total value of $482,936.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,707.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $5,810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 158,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,397,902.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,301 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 77.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,881,000 after acquiring an additional 808,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,555,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,625,000 after buying an additional 626,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 106.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,277,000 after buying an additional 531,517 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,064,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,767,000 after buying an additional 428,743 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 88.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 899,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after buying an additional 423,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.66. The company had a trading volume of 351,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $120.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

