Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.02

Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 57400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a market cap of $23.31 million and a PE ratio of -7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

