Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Director Buys $10,030.08 in Stock

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Director Alan D. Solomont purchased 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.24 per share, with a total value of $10,030.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $253,677.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $51.93. 207,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,496. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Avangrid and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.