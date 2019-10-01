Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Autoliv posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

NYSE:ALV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 822,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,595. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Autoliv has a one year low of $61.07 and a one year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

