Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,414. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Atomera has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 38.3% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atomera by 93.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Avenir Corp boosted its position in Atomera by 7.6% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 156,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

