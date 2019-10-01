Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.71

Astea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATEA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $4.84. Astea International shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Astea International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Astea International had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

In other Astea International news, major shareholder David Kanen bought 48,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $260,221.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 51,235 shares of company stock worth $277,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Astea International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEA)

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

