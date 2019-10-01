Asian Dragon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Asian Dragon has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $108,033.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon (CRYPTO:AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,043,405 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

