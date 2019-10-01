Ashley House (LON:ASH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.74

Ashley House Plc (LON:ASH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.74 and traded as low as $4.50. Ashley House shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 386 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and a P/E ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.74.

About Ashley House (LON:ASH)

Ashley House plc engages in the design, construction management, consultancy, and modular construction in the United Kingdom. It operates through Housing and Health sectors, and Off-Site Construction of Accommodation Modules segments. The company is also involved in the designing and constructing community buildings such as housing, student accommodation, fire stations, school classrooms, leisure facilities, and hotels, as well as retail units and kiosks.

