Asgard (ASG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $359,199.00

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Asgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. Asgard has a total market cap of $945,924.00 and approximately $359,199.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Asgard has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Asgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00190637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.01013958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090668 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asgard

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund . Asgard’s official website is asgardecofund.io . Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.