Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Trading Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) traded down 6.1% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.70 to $10.30. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Asante Solutions traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.54, 1,399,580 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,477,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUMP. Johnson Rice set a $21.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank set a $14.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.02.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the second quarter valued at $317,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the second quarter valued at $419,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Asante Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.