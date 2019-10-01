Armistice Capital Master Fund Purchases 7,333,333 Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 7,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126,666.57. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 447,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,319. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.58. Vaxart Inc has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 244.38% and a negative return on equity of 131.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Vaxart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaxart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 120.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.69% of Vaxart worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

