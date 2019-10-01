argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “
A number of other research firms have also commented on ARGX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $143.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in argenx by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in argenx by 344.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.
Read More: Bar Chart
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.