argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARGX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $143.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.10.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 304,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. argenx has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $150.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in argenx by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in argenx by 344.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

