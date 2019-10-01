Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Svb Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,023. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $298.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

