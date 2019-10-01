Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Arcosa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arcosa by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Sidoti started coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

Shares of ACA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,079. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcosa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

