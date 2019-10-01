Arcblock Market Capitalization Tops $15.06 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $15.06 million and $33.95 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001814 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bibox and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00191719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.01051724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00093730 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox, Bithumb, DDEX, Cobinhood, LBank, Huobi, BitMart, OKEx, DragonEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

