Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)’s share price fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.92, 530,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 314,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $125.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $5,742,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,867,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,560 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

