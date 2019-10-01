Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $11.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $120.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.04. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 1,504.24%. Research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.