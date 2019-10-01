Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 8.3%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.10, 669,723 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 452,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan acquired 11,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $347,577.29. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,699 shares in the company, valued at $347,577.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock worth $1,454,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,085,000 after purchasing an additional 781,085 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 923,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 335,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 401,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

