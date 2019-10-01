Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,136 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

BUD stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

