ANGLE (LON:AGL) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), approximately 99,214 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 106,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of ANGLE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get ANGLE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $141.07 million and a PE ratio of -12.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.18.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.