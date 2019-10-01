ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ANGI Homeservices traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 520144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,794 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $139,674.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,519 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $100,228.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 944,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,915,720. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $56,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

