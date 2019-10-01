Analyzing Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) & Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Wyndham Destinations pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Park Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations $3.93 billion 1.08 $672.00 million $4.69 9.81 Park Hotels & Resorts $2.74 billion 1.84 $472.00 million $2.96 8.44

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than Park Hotels & Resorts. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wyndham Destinations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations 11.67% -90.37% 6.89% Park Hotels & Resorts 10.52% 5.06% 3.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wyndham Destinations and Park Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations 0 4 5 0 2.56 Park Hotels & Resorts 1 5 4 0 2.30

Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus price target of $58.08, suggesting a potential upside of 26.21%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $29.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.94%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.