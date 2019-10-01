Analysts Set Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Target Price at $7.00

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVAC. B. Riley raised shares of Intevac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intevac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 938,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,772,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 7,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.18. Intevac has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Intevac had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

