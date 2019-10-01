Analysts Set Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Target Price at $8.83

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

EIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 800,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,175. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.46 million, a P/E ratio of 122.67 and a beta of 1.20. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.72 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $53,388.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,975,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after buying an additional 945,487 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

