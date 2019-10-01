Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target at $116.78

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $99,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 99,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $10,378,523.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and have sold 174,627 shares valued at $18,016,648. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in eHealth by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in eHealth by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in eHealth by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of eHealth by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.80. 653,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. eHealth has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $112.22. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

