Analysts Set California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) PT at $25.80

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRC. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,399. California Resources has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $499.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 4.49.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. California Resources’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after purchasing an additional 161,155 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 1,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,763,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

