Analysts Set BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT at $16.75

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter valued at $572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter valued at $863,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.25. 1,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

