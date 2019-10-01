Analysts Set Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Target Price at $10.07

Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities downgraded Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,193. The company has a quick ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $39,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $82,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $160,221. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,871,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth $600,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 43,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 163,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.