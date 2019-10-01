Analysts Set $63.00 Price Target for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $63.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 40 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 110,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.09. 19,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.31. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $879.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.28 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

