Analysts Set $2.50 Target Price for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charles & Colvard, Ltd. an industry rank of 118 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 441,221 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 72,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,532. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of -0.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

