Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.09 Million

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post $70.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.78 million and the highest is $70.50 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $62.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $277.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.13 million to $278.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $303.69 million, with estimates ranging from $302.00 million to $305.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $46.30. 195,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $2,815,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,217.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $604,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,349 shares of company stock worth $5,120,617. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,976,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.