Analysts Expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.88. PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.06 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PNC Financial Services Group.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.49.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.44. 995,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,640. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.