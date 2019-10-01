Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,477,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.