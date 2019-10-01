Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report $48.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.28 million and the highest is $48.80 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $37.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $182.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.52 million to $183.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $225.91 million, with estimates ranging from $217.82 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,825. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 1.09.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.