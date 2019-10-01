Analysts Expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Inseego reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $18,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSG. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 54.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Inseego by 124.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.64. 826,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,243. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $385.77 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.46. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

