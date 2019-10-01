Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) to Post $3.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) to announce earnings per share of $3.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the lowest is $3.00. Prudential Financial posted earnings of $3.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.77 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Atlantic Securities cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $108.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.28. 1,856,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,190. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.84 per share, with a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

