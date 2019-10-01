Analysts Anticipate Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will report $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.18. Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $123.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,960,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average is $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $125.36.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.