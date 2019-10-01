Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report sales of $192.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.50 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $177.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $713.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.10 million to $719.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $767.67 million, with estimates ranging from $756.80 million to $776.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,434 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $166,729.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,933 shares of company stock worth $473,315. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. 102,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,853. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

