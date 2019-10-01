Analysts Anticipate GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $9.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 115 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 43,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 988,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 432,053 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 594,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 77,610 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

