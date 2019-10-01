American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.6% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 278,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 45.4% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at $54,119,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,697 shares of company stock worth $14,980,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.36. The company had a trading volume of 47,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,471. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $140.40 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

