American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $34.13, 12,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 3,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $267.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.