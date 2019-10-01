America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

America First Multifamily Investors stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $489.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $8.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 51.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 297,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 107,517 shares in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

