America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
America First Multifamily Investors stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $489.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $8.18.
America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 51.06%.
America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.
